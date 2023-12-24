Extended Family: Season One Ratings

Jon Cryer enjoyed a long run on CBS’ top comedy back in the day, Two and a Half Men, while Donald Faison spent nine seasons on NBC’s Scrubs. Now, these comedy vets have returned in a new comedy for the peacock network. Will it be a hit that runs for many years? Will Extended Family be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A family comedy series, the Extended Family TV show stars Cryer, Faison, Abigail Spencer, Sofia Capanna, and Finn Sweeney. In the story, Jim Kearney (Cryer) and Julia Mariano (Spencer) have had an amicable divorce. So, they decide to continue to raise their kids, Jimmy Jr. (Sweeney) and Grace (Capanna), at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey Schultz (Faison), the owner of the Boston Celtics (his favorite team), enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

What do you think? Do you like the Extended Family TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?