Saturday TV Ratings: Extended Family, 48 Hours, Las Vegas Bowl, Christmas With The Chosen, NCAA Basketball

Saturday, December 23, 2023 ratings — New Episodes: Extended Family and Night Court. Sports: Las Vegas Bowl: Utah vs. Northwestern and NCAA Basketball: St. John’s at Connecticut. Specials: When Christmas Was Young, Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night, and A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special. Reruns: 48 Hours.

