Archer: FX Series Producers Talk About Ending the Animated Series and Possible Returns

Archer has ended its time on FXX after 14 seasons, and the men behind the series – Casey Willis and Matt Thompson – have spoken about ending the animated series. Archer ended with a special finale episode on December 17.

Starring H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, Lucky Yates, and Natalie Dew, Archer follows those who work for the International Secret Intelligence Service.

Thompson said the following about being able to end the FXX series and wrapping things up, per Den of Geek:

“It’s so hard for us to say goodbye to this world, say goodbye to these characters. You will hear a couple of speeches in these episodes which I hope do not feel too heavy handed. One by Lana and one by Cyril. In each one, we are kinda talking to ourselves about moving on with grace, even if we do not want to. And about celebrating what we did achieve. We would all love to go on making this show a few more years, but we cannot let that overshadow what we did accomplish. So, like our characters are preaching, we are all attempting to move on with joy in our heart for the time spent with co-workers who became family. We also wanted to do a little bit of fan service as we bring back a few favorite characters from past seasons as well as have some past visual jokes hidden in backgrounds of scenes. The one thing that kept coming up from years past is – who is Archer’s father? I hope everyone likes how we handled that question on the way out the animated door.”

Could fans see Archer return at some point? Thompson teased, “We would love the opportunity to keep exploring these characters and their world. We are going to take a break for a while, but eventually, I am going to hit up FX with a folder full of movie ideas. The first one is going to be about Archer thinking he is Columbo (that just came to me!).”

Casey Willis also stated that he would “jump at it” if the opportunity to revisit the characters arose.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Archer? Would you watch more if the series found a way to return?