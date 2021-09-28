Archer: Season 13 Renewal for Animated Spy Comedy Series on FXX

Sterling Archer and the other spies have survived another year. FXX has renewed the Archer TV show for a lucky 13th season. The 12th season is currently airing on Wednesday nights.

An animated spy comedy, Archer stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates. Guests include Pamela Adlon, Eric Andre, Bruce Campbell, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak, and Stephen Tobolowsky. The show follows the exploits of a group of dysfunctional secret agents and the supporting staff of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). In season 12, Archer (Benjamin) and the gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

Airing on Wednesday nights, the 12th season of Archer averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 236,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season 11, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel.

Here’s the 13th season renewal announcement from FXX:

“Archer” Renewed for Season 13 on FXX

Emmy(R) Award-Winning Animated Series to Return in 2022

Current 12th Season Continues Wednesday, September 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and Available to Stream the Next Day on FX on Hulu

LOS ANGELES, September 28, 2021 – Emmy Award-winning animated comedy Archer has been renewed for a 13th season on FXX, it was announced today by Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX. The eight-episode new season will be available in 2022 and, like the current 12th season, premiere on FXX and be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

“Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” said Grad. “Like ‘Sterling Archer’ himself, Adam Reed, Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team at Floyd County Productions are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves. Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favorite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.”

“On behalf of our entire team of talented illustrators, animators, writers and actors, I just wanted to say… ahhh, damn. I had something for this. Nope. Lost it. So… I guess just thanks?” added Matt Thompson and Casey Willis.

Archer continues its current 12th season Wednesday, September 29 with the seventh episode, “Colt Express.” In it, a mysterious stranger and a scavenger hunt helps Archer and the gang get a jump on their enemies. Written by Alison Zeidman. Season 12 concludes Wednesday, October 6.

Over its long run, Archer has racked up numerous awards, including an Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program and four Critics Choice Awards for Best Animated Series.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and is executive produced by Reed, Matt Thompson and Casey Willis at Floyd County Productions. The series is produced by FX Productions.

