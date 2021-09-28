2021-22 TV Show Season Ratings (week one)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2021-22 network TV shows — through the end of week one (Sunday, September 26, 2021).

ABC shows (so far): Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, Supermarket Sweep, and The Wonder Years.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours 60 Minutes, Bob ❤ Abishola, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, The Neighborhood, and Survivor.

CW shows this season (so far): (none).

FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1, Alter Ego, The Big Leap, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Great North, The Masked Singer, Our Kind of People, The Resident, and The Simpsons.

NBC shows this season (so far): Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Dateline NBC, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, New Amsterdam, Ordinary Joe, and The Voice.

﻿

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

Want more? You can check out other season listings here.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better?