Archer: Season 12 Ratings

While the vast majority of TV shows see their viewership decline year after year, Archer’s ratings actually grew last year. Will the numbers continue to rise this time around? How long will this FXX TV series go on? Will Archer be cancelled or renewed for season 13? Stay tuned.

An animated spy comedy, Archer stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates. Guests include Pamela Adlon, Eric Andre, Bruce Campbell, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak, and Stephen Tobolowsky. The show follows the exploits of a group of dysfunctional secret agents and the supporting staff of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). In season 12, Archer (Benjamin) and the gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?

For comparisons: Season 11 of Archer on FXX averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 315,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



