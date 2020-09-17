Can Sterling Archer find his groove in the 11th season of the Archer TV show on FXX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Archer is cancelled or renewed for season 12. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 11th season episodes of Archer here.

An FXX adult animated comedy series, Archer stars the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Adam Reed, and Lucky Yates. The show began with the spies of the International Secret Intelligence Service (ISIS). In season 11, Sterling Archer returns to the spy world after a three-year coma. While many things have changed during his absence, Archer is confident it will take just a little time for him to reset things back to the old ways. The problem: does the rest of the team want that? Everyone else has been doing pretty well and may not be ready for his return to throw a wrench in their well-oiled machine.





What do you think? Which season 11 episodes of the Archer TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Archer should be cancelled or renewed for a 12th season on FXX? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.