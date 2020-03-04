The Haves and the Have Nots: Season Seven Ratings

Despite declines in the ratings, The Haves and the Have Nots has remained OWN’s highest-rated show. It doesn’t seem likely that the series will be cancelled soon, especially since star Gavin Houston has said that season eight has already been filmed. When will The Haves and the Have Nots be publicly renewed? Stay tuned.

An OWN soap opera crime thriller, The Haves and the Have Nots stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell. The drama centers on the complicated dynamic between the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families of Savannah, Georgia. Season seven brings in even more havoc than ever before with revenge, heartbreak, betrayal, death, and destruction touching the lives of every character.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season six of The Haves and the Have Nots on OWN averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.63 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like The Haves and the Have Nots TV series on OWN? Should it have been cancelled instead of renewed for an eighth season?