Network: OWN
Episodes: TBD (hour)
Seasons: Eight
TV show dates: May 28, 2013 — TBD
Series status: Reportedly ending
Performers include: Tika Sumpter, Crystal Fox, Renee Lawless, Tyler Lepley, Jaclyn Betham, Aaron O’Connell, Peter Parros, Angela Robinson, Gavin Houston, Eva Tamargo, and John Schneider.
TV show description:
Created by Tyler Perry, this dramatic TV show follows the complicated dynamic between the rich and powerful Cryer family of Savannah, Georgia and the hired help who work in their opulent mansion.
From the outside, the Cryers are the enviable face of success and wealth, but behind the veil, the family’s dysfunction threatens to destroy their world of privilege. Cryer family patriarch Jim Cryer (John Schneider) is a powerful judge whose double life, including tawdry affairs with high-priced escorts, puts his family and political ambitions at risk.
His wife is Katheryn Cryer (Renée Lawless), the ultimate matriarch. She portrays a loving and dutiful wife, but she’s willing to do anything to protect her family’s status.
Their son Wyatt (Aaron O’Connell) is a troubled, angry jock who cares little for his own image and finds himself in and out of rehab. His sister, Amanda (Jacyln Betham), a struggling law student, tries harder to live up to her parents’ expectations. Unknowingly, she’s befriended a scurrilous young woman, Candace Young (Tika Sumpter), with the power to ruin the entire family.
The Cryers’ maid and the matriarch of her family is Hanna Young (Crystal Fox). Despite having no money, she has found other types of wealth through religion and virtue.
Hanna prides herself on her dutiful son, Benny (Tyler Lepley), the glue who helps keep the family together. Hanna does have one dark secret, however — her estranged daughter, Candace, a manipulative opportunist who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.
In a bizarre coincidence, Candace is shocked to find out that her newfound friend Amanda’s father is Jim Cryer, the very man who has been paying her for sex and who also employs Candace’s mother as his family’s maid. Armed with this knowledge, the stage is set for what will be, in Candace’s eyes, the opportunity of a lifetime.
Other characters in the series include the Cryers’ chef Celine (Eva Tamargo); their wealthy friends Veronica (Angela Robinson) and David Harrington (Peter Parros); and Wyatt Cryer’s rehabilitation counselor, Jeffery Harrington (Gavin Houston).
