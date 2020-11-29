Menu

The Haves and the Have Nots

The Haves and Have Nots TV show on OWN: canceled or renewed?Network: OWN
Episodes: TBD (hour)
Seasons: Eight

TV show dates: May 28, 2013 — TBD
Series status: Reportedly ending

Performers include: Tika Sumpter, Crystal Fox, Renee Lawless, Tyler Lepley, Jaclyn Betham, Aaron O’Connell, Peter Parros, Angela Robinson, Gavin Houston, Eva Tamargo, and John Schneider.

TV show description:      
Created by Tyler Perry, this dramatic TV show follows the complicated dynamic between the rich and powerful Cryer family of Savannah, Georgia and the hired help who work in their opulent mansion.

From the outside, the Cryers are the enviable face of success and wealth, but behind the veil, the family’s dysfunction threatens to destroy their world of privilege. Cryer family patriarch Jim Cryer (John Schneider) is a powerful judge whose double life, including tawdry affairs with high-priced escorts, puts his family and political ambitions at risk.

His wife is Katheryn Cryer (Renée Lawless), the ultimate matriarch. She portrays a loving and dutiful wife, but she’s willing to do anything to protect her family’s status.

Their son Wyatt (Aaron O’Connell) is a troubled, angry jock who cares little for his own image and finds himself in and out of rehab. His sister, Amanda (Jacyln Betham), a struggling law student, tries harder to live up to her parents’ expectations. Unknowingly, she’s befriended a scurrilous young woman, Candace Young (Tika Sumpter), with the power to ruin the entire family.

The Cryers’ maid and the matriarch of her family is Hanna Young (Crystal Fox). Despite having no money, she has found other types of wealth through religion and virtue.

Hanna prides herself on her dutiful son, Benny (Tyler Lepley), the glue who helps keep the family together. Hanna does have one dark secret, however — her estranged daughter, Candace, a manipulative opportunist who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

In a bizarre coincidence, Candace is shocked to find out that her newfound friend Amanda’s father is Jim Cryer, the very man who has been paying her for sex and who also employs Candace’s mother as his family’s maid. Armed with this knowledge, the stage is set for what will be, in Candace’s eyes, the opportunity of a lifetime.

Other characters in the series include the Cryers’ chef Celine (Eva Tamargo); their wealthy friends Veronica (Angela Robinson) and David Harrington (Peter Parros); and Wyatt Cryer’s rehabilitation counselor, Jeffery Harrington (Gavin Houston).

Series Finale:     
Episode #TBD
This TV series has not ended yet.
First aired: TBD

What do you think? Do you like The Haves and the Have Nots TV show? Do you think it should be ending or renewed for a ninth season?



Steph!



We LOVE THIS SHOW PLEASE DON'T CANCELL
HAV AND HAVNOTS


November 28, 2020 3:21 pm
Freida



I love this show. Please don't cancel it?


November 28, 2020 4:50 am
Tiny



I think the show has really gotten ridiculous. I have to turn the channel sometimes. Other times I don't bother to watch it. Tyler loves those gay scenes, I really turn the channel quickly away from that. What's the plot?


November 27, 2020 10:15 pm
Peggy



I have watched the show since the beginning and have enjoyed it very much I hope they don't cancel it.


November 27, 2020 4:20 pm
NEY NEY 1



Nooooooooooooooo. I love this show.


November 27, 2020 3:07 pm
LaRuth Erskin



This is a wonderful production, it has kept me on their edge of my seat. Someone just needs to turn Veronica over an give her a good spanking. She needs to be put in check.


October 31, 2020 3:22 pm
Mona



Should continue on as much as possible
BUT please get Veronica off of there just my opinion


October 30, 2020 10:19 pm
Brenda Davis



Please The Haves & Have Nits going. I've watched from day one love all the characters


October 28, 2020 8:36 pm
Edwina W



I love this show ❤️. The characters are great, and the plot twists are fun! There are some moments that slightly drag, but I get excited each week that it airs. Keep those episodes coming Tyler Perry!!!


September 25, 2020 7:11 am
Mary



9/1/20. This show has turned into porn!! Why are the. sex scenes so graphic? What do they add to the story line? My watch group party no longer find joy in watching. Good bye HAHN.


September 2, 2020 11:50 am
Chelyan B



I absolutely love the The Haves and The Have Nots. I can't wait to see more episodes in Season 7.


August 4, 2020 7:49 pm
Dennette Williams



I love watching the HAHN it is exciting. I can't wait until the show return.


August 3, 2020 12:46 pm
Mona



I love this show, have watched since day one! Please continue series!


July 12, 2020 12:04 am
Mimi



I love this show cant wait until it comes back on Searching for information when the new season will be on Own network.


June 13, 2020 1:01 pm
Pat



I want The Haves and The Have Nots to keep playing on Hulu it's a very good show it always keeps me in suspense of what's going to happen next. Please don't take it off the air i would love to see what comes up next on season 6 after the car exploded please don't leave me hanging. Thank you


May 12, 2020 7:48 pm
