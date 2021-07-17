The Haves and the Have Nots: OWN to Air Two-Part Reunion Special

The Haves and the Have Nots is airing its series finale later this week, but fans will see the cast together again after the finale airs. OWN has filmed a two-part reunion special, which will air on July 27 and August 3.

OWN revealed more about the reunion special and finale in a press release.

“OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today that it will premiere a two-part The Haves and the Have Nots cast reunion special on Tuesday, July 27 and Tuesday, August 3 at 8pm ET/PT. The beloved cast are coming together one final time in front of a live audience to relive all of the greatest moments, iconic scenes, and tumultuous relationships of OWN’s beloved number one drama series. The special features Tika Sumpter (Candace Young), Angela Robinson (Veronica Harrington), Crystal Fox (Hanna Young), Renée Lawless (Kathryn Cryer), Tyler Lepley (Benny Young), Peter Parros (David Harrington), Gavin Houston (Jeffrey Harrington), and Aaron O’Connell (Wyatt Cryer); hosted by television personality Egypt Sherrod (HGTV’s Flipping Virgins and Property Virgins). The Haves and the Have Nots has averaged nearly 2.8 million total viewers across its 194 episodes. It averaged more than 3.1 million viewers each year from 2014 to 2017. In 2021 to date, it is the most-watched scripted cable series with African American Women 18+ and households. All of the greed and gluttony has gotten the best out of the Cryers, Harringtons, and Youngs and now after eight years and 196 episodes, The Haves and the Have Nots comes to an end on Tuesday, July 20 at 8pm ET/PT. Who will get the millions and who will make it out alive?”

Check out a trailer for The Haves and the Have Nots series finale below.

