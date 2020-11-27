The Haves and the Have Nots: No Season Nine? OWN Series Reportedly Ending

The eighth season of The Haves and the Have Nots just kicked off on OWN this week. While the series hasn’t been cancelled, it seems like the Tyler Perry drama is coming to an end in 2021 and won’t have a ninth season.

Airing on Tuesday nights, The Haves and the Have Nots stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell. The drama centers on the complicated dynamic between the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families of Savannah, Georgia. In season eight of this drama series, Judge Cryer (Schneider) and his rich friends are all finding out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite one-percenters.

The eighth season of The Haves and the Have Nots currently averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 873,000 viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 60% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership. The series was once the cable channel’s highest-rated show but the premiere’s numbers put it much closer to the bottom of the list. Is it time for the show to end?

New York Post recently ran a profile about Robinson under the title “Haves and Have Nots star breaks down its final season”. The article goes on to confirms that the series is ending by noting “It kicks off its final season Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the cable network.” and “Robinson tells fans to expect the final season of The Haves and Have Nots to be an emotional rollercoaster.”

But wait, hasn’t the cast already filmed a ninth season? Maybe not.

In 2019, Houston said that he was about to start filming the ninth season of the series. The season lengths for this series have been very inconsistent — ranging from nine to 44 episodes a season — so, OWN could have changed their plans about how the episodes would be grouped.

OWN has been quiet about the show’s immediate future. However, Perry’s other shows on the channel have already ended. In 2017, Perry signed a deal to produce 90 episodes of television each year for ViacomCBS outlets (including BET and BET+) so that’s been keeping him very busy.

It’s unclear how many episodes in season eight but hopefully, The Haves and the Have Nots will have a satisfying conclusion.

What do you think? Do you enjoy The Haves and the Have Nots TV show? Are you sorry to hear that there won’t be a ninth season?