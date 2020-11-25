Vulture Watch

Are we coming to the end of this story? Has The Haves and the Have Nots TV show been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on OWN? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Haves and the Have Nots, season nine. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the OWN cable channel, The Haves and the Have Nots stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell. The drama centers on the complicated dynamic between the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families of Savannah, Georgia. In season eight of this drama series from Tyler Perry, Judge Cryer (Schneider) and his rich friends are all finding out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite one-percenters.



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of The Haves and the Have Nots averages a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 873,000 viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 60% in the demo and down by 34% in viewership. Find out how The Haves and the Have Nots stacks up against other OWN TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of November 26, 2020, The Haves and the Have Nots has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will OWN cancel or renew The Haves and the Have Nots for season nine? In 2019, Houston said that he was about to start filming the ninth season of the series. OWN has been mum about the show’s future and, in 2017, Perry signed a deal to produce 90 episodes of television for ViacomCBS outlets (including BET and BET+) so that’s been keeping him very busy. I suspect that we’re close to the end of this series. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Haves and the Have Nots cancellation or renewal news.



