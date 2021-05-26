Good Witch: Season Seven Ratings

How long will the magic last? Cassie and the other Middleton residents have been on the air since 2005 (if you count the Good Witch movies). Will this fantasy comedy-drama series continue to enchant enough viewers to keep the show on the air? Will Good Witch be cancelled or renewed for season eight? Stay tuned.

The Good Witch TV show stars Catherine Bell, James Denton, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Katherine Barrell, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro. Set in the town of Middleton, the show follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Bell). She’s the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle, and is recently married to Dr. Sam Radford (Denton). Like her daughter Grace, Cassie has the gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition. The velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie, Abigail (Power), and Joy (Barrell) at the end of season six mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel. This leads them to reflect on their pasts and how certain life events have impacted who they are now. Alongside the usual Middleton fun, season seven promises new relationships, personal challenges, and romance.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show's chances of staying on the air.

For comparisons: Season six of Good Witch on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.87 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show's airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



