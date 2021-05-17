What new mystery will be unraveled in the seventh season of the Good Witch TV show on Hallmark Channel? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Good Witch is cancelled or renewed for season eight. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the seventh season episodes of Good Witch here.

A Hallmark Channel fantasy comedy-drama series, the Good Witch TV show stars Catherine Bell, James Denton, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Katherine Barrell, Marc Bendavid, and Scott Cavalheiro. Set in the town of Middleton, the show follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Bell). She’s the owner of a shop called Bell, Book & Candle and is recently married to Dr. Sam Radford (Denton). Like her daughter Grace, Cassie has the gift of enchanted insight and magical intuition. The velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie, Abigail (Power), and Joy (Barrell) at the end of season six mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel. This leads them to reflect on their pasts and how certain life events have impacted who they are now. Alongside the usual Middleton fun, season seven promises new relationships, personal challenges, and romance.





