Good Witch: Season Seven Renewal for Hallmark Sunday Night Series

Cassie’s spell continues. Hallmark Channel has renewed the Good Witch TV show for a seventh season for the 2020-21 season.

A light supernatural drama series, Good Witch follows Cassandra “Cassie” Nightingale (Catherine Bell), a widowed enchantress who lives in a small town and uses her powers for good. The cast also includes James Denton, Catherine Disher, Anthony Lemke, Peter MacNeill, and Kylee Evans.

Good Witch has been a hit for Hallmark Channel since it debuted in 2015. Season six, which finished airing on July 5th, averaged a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.87 million viewers in Live+same day viewing. Compared to season five, that’s a 19% dip in the demo and a 13% drop in viewership.

Here are Hallmark’s announcements about the Good Witch renewal:

On the heels of its recently concluded successful sixth season, “Good Witch” has been greenlit for Season 7. The series stars Catherine Bell, whose 13-year portrayal of Cassie Nightingale is one of the longest-running performances on television, Sarah Power (“Killjoys”), James Denton (“Devious Maids,” “Desperate Housewives”), Catherine Disher (“Abby Hatcher”), Katherine Barrell (“Wynonna Earp”), Scott Cavalheiro(“The Indian Detective”), Kylee Evans (“The Strain”) and Marc Bendavid (“Murdoch Mysteries”).

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no word yet on when season seven will be filmed or aired.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Good Witch? Will you watch season seven?