Chesapeake Shores: Season Five Renewal Revealed for Hallmark TV Show (Reactions)

Hallmark has announced the cable channel is officially returning to Chesapeake Shores. The channel has confirmed that the show has been renewed for a fifth season. Season five will consist of 10 episodes and is expected to air during Summer 2021. Season four had just six installments.

A light drama series, Chesapeake Shores centers on career woman Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory), a divorced mother of two young daughters who leaves New York for her hometown of Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, where her first love Trace (Jesse Metcalfe) lives. The show’s cast also includes Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, and Kayden Magnuson.

The fourth season of Chesapeake Shores — which finished airing in September 2019 — averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 1.70 viewers in Live+same day viewing. Compared to season three, that’s down by 15% in the demo and up by 8% in viewers. In times when more and more people are watching television on demand or via streaming services, Chesapeake Shores’ increase in live viewers is impressive.

Here are two announcements from Hallmark Channel regarding the fifth season renewal:

Multi-generational family drama, “Chesapeake Shores”, is set to return for Season 5. Based on the novels of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Sherryl Woods (Trinity Harbor), the series stars Jesse Metcalfe (“Dallas”), Meghan Ory (“Once Upon a Time”), Golden Globe® nominee Treat Williams(“Everwood,” Hair), Academy Award® nominee Diane Ladd (Wild at Heart), Barbara Niven (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”), Laci J. Mailey (“Falling Skies”), Emilie Ullerup (“Sanctuary”), Brendan Penny(“Motive”) and Andrew Francis (“Final Destination 3”).

Production was scheduled to get underway earlier this year but it’s unclear how much or if any filming took place before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. According to ET, production will resume later this year.

Of the renewal, Metcalfe says, “Chesapeake Shores has been such a fulfilling, creative journey for me and a bona fide hit for the Hallmark Channel, as well as finding new audiences around the world. Our superfans call themselves ‘Chessies,’ and I know how invested they are in these characters. That’s why I’m excited to let them know that we’ll be back with all-new episodes next summer.”

Michelle Vicary, Executive Vice President of Programming and Network Publicity at Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement, “Over the past four seasons, viewers have devotedly followed the journey of Trace and the O’Briens, as they have learned to overcome their differences to find strength in family and in love. Chesapeake Shores’ compelling stories have been consistently made real by one of the best casts on television today. We are excited for their return and for viewers to experience a new chapter for these characters.”

What do you think? Do you watch Chesapeake Shores on Hallmark Channel? Are you excited for season five?