Last year on Hallmark Channel, the Chesapeake Shores TV show dropped a little more in the Nielsen ratings. Since it wasn’t all that far behind the cable network’s top performers, the series managed to avoid cancellation. Is the erosion permanent, or can it regain some lost ground in the fourth season? Will Chesapeake Shores be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned. Status Update Below.

A Hallmark Canadian-American family drama, Chesapeake Shores stars Meghan Ory, Jesse Metcalfe, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, Kayden Magnuson, Abbie Magnuson, Greyston Holt, Carlo Marks, Jessica Sipos, Lanie McAuley, and Barbara Niven. The story centers on career woman Abby O’Brien (Ory), a divorced mother of two young daughters who leaves New York for her hometown of Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, where her first love Trace (Metcalfe) lives.

For comparisons: The third season of Chesapeake Shores on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic and 1.567 million viewers.

7/16/20 update: Chesapeake Shores has been renewed for a fifth season.