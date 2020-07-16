Menu

Chesapeake Shores: Season Four Ratings

Published:

Chesapeake Shores TV show on Hallmark: season 4 ratings (canceled renewed season 5?)

(Hallmark Channel)

Last year on Hallmark Channel, the Chesapeake Shores TV show dropped a little more in the Nielsen ratings. Since it wasn’t all that far behind the cable network’s top performers, the series managed to avoid cancellation. Is the erosion permanent, or can it regain some lost ground in the fourth season? Will Chesapeake Shores be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tunedStatus Update Below.

A Hallmark Canadian-American family drama, Chesapeake Shores stars Meghan Ory, Jesse Metcalfe, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, Kayden Magnuson, Abbie Magnuson, Greyston Holt, Carlo Marks, Jessica Sipos, Lanie McAuley, and Barbara Niven. The story centers on career woman Abby O’Brien (Ory), a divorced mother of two young daughters who leaves New York for her hometown of Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, where her first love Trace (Metcalfe) lives.   

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: The third season of Chesapeake Shores on Hallmark Channel averaged a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic and 1.567 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like the Chesapeake Shores TV series? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on Hallmark?

7/16/20 update: Chesapeake Shores has been renewed for a fifth season.



Canceled and renewed TV show

Painterqt
Reader
Painterqt

Please renew!! We love it

July 4, 2020 10:49 pm
Tyler
Reader
Tyler

Please renew! Such a great and wholesome TV series with wonderful character development and positive themes throughout.

Funny and heartwarming.

Bring back the O’Brien’s and let’s see more of A-T!!!

July 2, 2020 10:29 pm
Diane Petts
Reader
Diane Petts

Love cheshapeake shores please do season 5 carn’t wait miss it so much . Diane England.

July 1, 2020 8:19 am
Becky Tucker
Reader
Becky Tucker

Love the show snd hoping it is renewed for another season!

June 27, 2020 12:16 am
Liz Adams
Reader
Liz Adams

Please have season 5!!

June 20, 2020 8:36 pm
Mary Hanway magee
Reader
Mary Hanway magee

There has to be a season 5 , best series ever on network, great acting, so realistic, but definitely takes you to another life, great

June 9, 2020 2:32 pm
Cynthia Bolinger ‍
Reader
Cynthia Bolinger ‍

Please have a Season 5!! The only reason I have Hallmark channel?!

May 23, 2020 8:43 am
Elena
Reader
Elena

You need to continue the Chesapeake Shores series
It’s a good family and realistic series
My friends and I are longing to have it continue

Please do not cancel series

May 17, 2020 9:23 pm
Alex
Reader
Alex

Please you HAVE to do a Season 5! Hated the ending of season 4. Felt like you left us all hanging. We need te see Abby and Trace back together!

April 13, 2020 3:34 am
Melissa Herman
Reader
Melissa Herman

Please tell me there will be a Season 5!? I love this series…the storyline is great and the characters are inspiring! The actors are perfect and I have to see Abby and Trace fully committed in their relationship before the show ends! Also, I think Bree and the teacher should develop a relationship!

April 6, 2020 5:54 am
Melissa Herman
Reader
Melissa Herman

I hope there is a season 5…. I love this series! I am a huge fan! Characters are amazing and love the storyline!

April 6, 2020 5:50 am
Sonia
Reader
Sonia

I have just finished watching season 4 and am devastated to learn there may not be a a season 5. Please continue!

February 26, 2020 10:18 pm
Linda
Reader
Linda

Love this series please carry on with season 5

February 25, 2020 11:59 am
Gail
Reader
Gail

I was extremely disappointed in Abby and Trace’s breakup abs felt Abby’s character to be very selfish. I didn’t like either of their new attractions. I felt there was hope for their reconciliation in the ending of season 4 with the kiss. Then was upset when I found that was the last show what a way to leave us all hanging! Please do a season 5 and bring them back. I’d like to see a happy ending with them marrying.

February 19, 2020 10:44 pm
Millie Marshall
Reader
Millie Marshall

Please renew. It was amazing

January 23, 2020 5:20 pm
