Chesapeake Shores: Season Four Viewer Votes

Published:

Does Abby O’Brien still feel at home in Chesapeake Shores, during the fourth season of the Chesapeake Shores TV show on Hallmark Channel? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chesapeake Shores is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Chesapeake Shores season four episodes hereStatus Update Below.

A Hallmark Canadian-American drama, Chesapeake Shores stars Meghan Ory, Jesse Metcalfe, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, Kayden Magnuson, Abbie Magnuson, Greyston Holt, Carlo Marks, Jessica Sipos, Lanie McAuley, and Barbara Niven. The story centers on career woman Abby O’Brien (Ory), a divorced mother of two young daughters who leaves New York for her hometown of Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, where her first love Trace (Metcalfe) lives.

What do you think? Which season four episodes of the Chesapeake Shores TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Hallmark Channel cancel or renew Chesapeake Shores for a fifth season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

7/16/20 update: Chesapeake Shores has been renewed for a fifth season.



Pam Manning
Reader
Pam Manning

I love Chesapeake Shores. It is such a feel good show with great values. Please continue Season 5 and beyond. We need series like this.

July 12, 2020 1:42 am
glenda clark
Reader
glenda clark

I absolutely love this show. please bring it back

July 4, 2020 12:00 pm
Mary
Mary
Mary

Please bring this show back! This is a great family show.

June 22, 2020 11:04 pm
Martha
Martha
Martha

I love ALL the latest Hallmark series. Just don’t like the real old stuff, like Golden Girls, etc. Especially when most of the people are dead.

June 14, 2020 10:20 pm
MONICA MAGANA
Reader
MONICA MAGANA

Please don’t cancel Chesapeake Shores Season 5. I love that it is a wholesome show with values.

June 11, 2020 12:44 am
Nashania
Nashania
Nashania

Chesapeake Shores is so exuberant n outstanding. It touches all family values. Looking forward to season 5. Cant wait.. I’m a divorced mum with 2 lovely girls just like Carey n Caitlin.. it has taught me so much in building relationships n keeping the people you love even more closer.

May 27, 2020 5:09 pm
Brenda Lewin frees
Reader
Brenda Lewin frees

Plse don’t cancel Chesapeake Shores Season 5

May 18, 2020 9:32 pm
Tracey Payne
Reader
Tracey Payne

I think you should have Season 5 but I’m a romantic and I love the following couples….Abby & Trace, Kevin & Sarah, David & Jess and also the parents Please let Abbý & Chase stay together….issues are fine but they must work them out and their relationship grow stronger. I am glad Conner and Daniel didn’t work out.
Looking forward to Season 5.

May 11, 2020 2:01 am
Cheri
Cheri
Cheri

I so so hope Chesapeake Shores is renewed for another season and even beyond. Love love this show. Read all the books and can’t wait each year to watch the series. Please renew!!!

May 3, 2020 7:29 pm
Lady Agnes
Reader
Lady Agnes

This is the reason to love August – the annual return of Chesapeake Shores.
It is interesting enough for adults, yet clean enough for the entire family. The cast, the stories, all perfect. And this year, it may be the only way we can all get to the seashore.

I am looking forward to its return.

April 27, 2020 5:37 pm
Karri WARD
Reader
Karri WARD

This is a great show we stumbled on. If more people knew about it you would see ratings go through the roof

April 17, 2020 12:49 am
Paula Cardoso
Reader
Paula Cardoso

Please , please renew Chesapeake Shores for a 5th season , please keep Abby and Trace together this time and ….. really we need to see Bree and Connor get their happy ending too !!! Thank you so much !!

April 14, 2020 7:26 am
J Virgo
J Virgo
J Virgo

Please renew Chesapeake Shores for a fifth season. Love this story!!!!!!!

April 12, 2020 11:03 pm
Joanne Eyre
Reader
Joanne Eyre

I love this series/show… Love, romance real feeling and emotions and what we sometimes face in life. Love it love love it more episodes and seasons please but keep Abby and Trace together xx

March 17, 2020 6:04 am
Ronel Hunter
Reader
Ronel Hunter

Please bring this show back! Have been enjoying so much!very sad that there isn’t a fifth season yet:(

March 15, 2020 12:56 am
