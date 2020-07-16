Does Abby O’Brien still feel at home in Chesapeake Shores, during the fourth season of the Chesapeake Shores TV show on Hallmark Channel? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chesapeake Shores is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the Chesapeake Shores season four episodes here. Status Update Below.
A Hallmark Canadian-American drama, Chesapeake Shores stars Meghan Ory, Jesse Metcalfe, Treat Williams, Diane Ladd, Laci J. Mailey, Emilie Ullerup, Brendan Penny, Andrew Francis, Kayden Magnuson, Abbie Magnuson, Greyston Holt, Carlo Marks, Jessica Sipos, Lanie McAuley, and Barbara Niven. The story centers on career woman Abby O’Brien (Ory), a divorced mother of two young daughters who leaves New York for her hometown of Chesapeake Shores, Maryland, where her first love Trace (Metcalfe) lives.
7/16/20 update: Chesapeake Shores has been renewed for a fifth season.
I love Chesapeake Shores. It is such a feel good show with great values. Please continue Season 5 and beyond. We need series like this.
I absolutely love this show. please bring it back
Please bring this show back! This is a great family show.
I love ALL the latest Hallmark series. Just don’t like the real old stuff, like Golden Girls, etc. Especially when most of the people are dead.
Please don’t cancel Chesapeake Shores Season 5. I love that it is a wholesome show with values.
Chesapeake Shores is so exuberant n outstanding. It touches all family values. Looking forward to season 5. Cant wait.. I’m a divorced mum with 2 lovely girls just like Carey n Caitlin.. it has taught me so much in building relationships n keeping the people you love even more closer.
Plse don’t cancel Chesapeake Shores Season 5
I think you should have Season 5 but I’m a romantic and I love the following couples….Abby & Trace, Kevin & Sarah, David & Jess and also the parents Please let Abbý & Chase stay together….issues are fine but they must work them out and their relationship grow stronger. I am glad Conner and Daniel didn’t work out.
Looking forward to Season 5.
I so so hope Chesapeake Shores is renewed for another season and even beyond. Love love this show. Read all the books and can’t wait each year to watch the series. Please renew!!!
This is the reason to love August – the annual return of Chesapeake Shores.
It is interesting enough for adults, yet clean enough for the entire family. The cast, the stories, all perfect. And this year, it may be the only way we can all get to the seashore.
I am looking forward to its return.
This is a great show we stumbled on. If more people knew about it you would see ratings go through the roof
Please , please renew Chesapeake Shores for a 5th season , please keep Abby and Trace together this time and ….. really we need to see Bree and Connor get their happy ending too !!! Thank you so much !!
Please renew Chesapeake Shores for a fifth season. Love this story!!!!!!!
I love this series/show… Love, romance real feeling and emotions and what we sometimes face in life. Love it love love it more episodes and seasons please but keep Abby and Trace together xx
Please bring this show back! Have been enjoying so much!very sad that there isn’t a fifth season yet:(