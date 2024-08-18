My Lady Jane: Cancelled by Prime Video; No Season Two for Historical Fiction Series

My Lady Jane will not return for a second season. Prime Video has canceled the series, which released all eight episodes of its first season on June 27.

Gemma Burgess, the series’ showrunner and creator, was hopeful for a second season, but according to Deadline, My Lady Jane’s viewership was just not there.

The following was stated about the show’s cancellation:

“The news is not entirely surprising. Creatively, My Lady Jane has done well. Despite taking a very big swing with a premise that crosses genres that don’t normally co-exist — historical romance, fantasy, adventure and comedy — it has been among the best reviewed new series this year. But it didn’t find a broad enough audience, never landing on Nielsen’s Top 10 weekly streaming rankings for originals.”

