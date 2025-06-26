Ransom Canyon: Season Two; Netflix Renews Western Series Starring Minka Kelly and Josh Duhamel

Get ready to return to Ransom Canyon. Netflix has renewed the western series for a second season.

Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, James Brolin, Eoin Macken, Lizzy Greene, Andrew Liner, Marianly Tejada, Garrett Wareing, and Jack Schumacher star in the series created by April Blair. The western romantic drama is set in Texas Hill Country and follows three ranching family dynasties locked in a contest for control of the land. Season one ended on a cliffhanger with Quinn (Kelly) accepting a job in New York.

Blair said the following about the series’ renewal, according to Tudum:

“I couldn’t be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon. Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can’t wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of Ransom Canyon? Do you plan to watch season two?