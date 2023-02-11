Ripley: Upcoming Andrew Scott Series Moving from Showtime to Netflix

Ripley will not air on Showtime after all. The series will still air though. The upcoming series will air on Netflix, per Deadline. The series starring Andrew Scott is based on the Tom Ripley novels by Patricia Highsmith. Steven Zaillian (The Night Of) is behind the limited series.

Johnny Flynn and Dakota Fanning also star in the series which is in the early stages of post-production with eight episodes filmed. The series is looking at a late 2023 – early 2024 release date.

The series is set for a limited run, but it could be expanded to more seasons if it is a hit. The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“Ripley follows Tom Ripley (Scott), a grifter scraping by in early 1960s New York, who is hired by a wealthy man to try to convince his vagabond son, Dickie Greenleaf (Flynn), who is living a comfortable, trust-funded ex-pat life in Italy, to return home. Tom’s acceptance of the job is the first step into a complex life of deceit, fraud and murder. Fanning plays Marge Sherwood, an American living in Italy who suspects darker motives underlie Tom’s affability.”

A premiere date for the Netflix series will be announced later.

