Kay Scarpetta: Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis to Star in Amazon Series

Kay Scarpetta has added two big Hollywood names to its cast. Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to star in the Amazon series. The series is based on the novel by Patricia Cornwell. Kidman is set to star as the title character, and Curtis will play her sister Dorothy.

The series does not have a home yet, but a deal is being worked on to take the series to Prime Video for two eight-episode seasons, per Deadline. Liz Sarnoff adapted the novel for the small screen.

The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“Kidman’s Kay Scarpetta is a brilliant forensic pathologist, inspired by former Virginia Chief Medical Examiner Marcella Farinelli Fierro, who uses forensic technology to solve crimes. Curtis will play Kay’s flighty sister, Dorothy, the mother of Lucy Farinelli who is a recurring character in the book series.”

Curtis acquired the Cornwell novel for her Comet Pictures. She said the following about the novel and bringing it to the small screen at that time:

“Patricia Cornwell is a bonafide literary trailblazer, and collaborating with her to bring her beloved character Kay Scarpetta to life through the power of television and to introduce her to an entirely new audience is exciting. The confluence of Blumhouse and Comet bringing to life a dark, fun and layered work world and family life, spearheaded by the smart and sexy indomitable Kay Scarpetta is going to be a thrilling ride.”

What do you think? Do you want to check out Kay Scarpetta if it makes it to the small screen?