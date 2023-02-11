The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Five Actors Join AMC Spinoff Series

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has added five to its cast. Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebanouey, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi are joining Norman Reedus, Clémence Poésy, and Adam Nagaitis in The Walking Dead spinoff series.

The AMC series will have Daryl dealing with the undead in France not long after the conclusion of the original series.

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new additions will play:

“In the spinoff, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Charrier will play Genet; Ebanouey portrays Fallou; Francard plays Sylvie; Levi will portray Codron and Scigliuzzi plays Laurent.”

A premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of Daryl on AMC?