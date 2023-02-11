Avenue 5: Cancelled by HBO; No Season Three for Sci-Fi Comedy Series

The ship isn’t getting home. To little surprise, HBO has cancelled the Avenue 5 series so there won’t be a third season. The second season finished airing in November.

A sci-fi comedy series, the Avenue 5 TV show stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips. Guest stars in season two include Andy Buckley, Jessica St. Clair, Kyle Bornheimer, Adam Pålsson, Daisy May Cooper, Lucy Punch, Leila Farzad, Jonathan Aris, and Arsher Ali. While manning a luxury spacecraft owned by Herman Judd ( Gad), Captain Ryan Clark (Laurie) finds himself in over his head when the ship is thrown disastrously off-course. This turns what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year journey. Picking up five months after failing to reroute the vessel, season two follows the crew — including fiery engineer Billie (Crichlow), unpredictable head of customer relations Matt (Woods), and faithful right-hand Iris (Nakamura) — as they struggle to lead, calm, control, and, if need be, hide from increasingly unruly passengers. On Earth, they’re lauded as heroes, and in space, everyone can hear them scream.

The series launched in January 2020 and was renewed for a second season the following month. Due to the pandemic, production was delayed and the second season didn’t premiere until more than two years after the first season concluded. The cast options had elapsed long before then, making the chances of a third season seem slim at best. The lower ratings for season two likely sealed the deal.

“Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey,” an HBO spokeswoman said. “While we will not be moving forward with a third season of Avenue 5, we look forward to many more adventures together.”

What do you think? Have you watched the first two seasons of the Avenue 5 TV show on HBO? Are you disappointed that this sci-fi comedy hasn’t been renewed for a third season on HBO?

