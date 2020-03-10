Avenue 5: Season One Ratings

Veep ran for seven seasons on HBO and now, creator Armando Iannucci has a new satirical TV series on the channel called Avenue 5. Could this new show be just as successful? Will Avenue 5 be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A sci-fi comedy series, the Avenue 5 TV show stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rebecca Front, Lenora Crichlow, Suzy Nakamura, and Ethan Phillips. The story is set 40 years in the future when traveling the solar system is a booming, multibillion-dollar business. Ryan Clark (Laurie) is the confident and suave captain of “Avenue 5.” It’s a space cruise ship that features luxury amenities like gourmet buffets, a spa, an observation deck, and yoga classes. When the ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties, it’s up to Ryan and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and find a way to deal with unexpected events onboard – though they may or may not be equipped for the task.

*2/13/20 update: HBO has renewed the Avenue 5 TV show for a second season.