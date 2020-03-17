Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 10 Ratings

It’s been more than two years since HBO aired the ninth season finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm but there’s no rushing Larry David. There’s also no need to worry about the show being cancelled either. The cable channel continues to say that the channel will take additional seasons if David wants to make them. Is there be an 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm in HBO’s future? If so, will it air this decade? Stay tuned.

A semi-autobiographical HBO comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm stars co-creator David as a fictionalized version of himself. The cast also includes Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis, and J.B. Smoove. Guests this season include Jeff Tweedy and Saverio Guerra. In the 10th season, Larry kicks off the new year with new rival Mocha Joe, gets roped into lunch plans, has a misunderstanding with a caterer, and gives Susie an extravagant gift.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season nine of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO (which aired at the end of 2017) averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.02 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



What do you think? Do you like the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV series on HBO? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 11th season?