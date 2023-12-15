Curb Your Enthusiasm

Network: HBO

Episodes: 120 (half-hour)

Seasons: 12

TV show dates: October 15, 2000 — April 7, 2024

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Richard Lewis, Antoinette Spolar, Shelley Berman, Ted Danson, Bob Einstein, Ashly Holloway, Al Whiting, Vivica A. Fox, Carla Jeffrey, Nick Nervies, Ann Ryerson, Paul Dooley, Wanda Sykes, Julie Payne, Ellia English, J.B. Smoove, and Kaitlin Olson.

TV show description:

In this loosely autobiographical series, Seinfeld co-creator Larry David is a passive-aggressive multi-millionaire living in Los Angeles.

Larry’s problems often arise from his petty neuroses and obstinance, much to the frustration of his put-upon wife Cheryl (Cheryl Hines). Larry’s friends include recovering alcoholic and stand-up comedian Richard Lewis, sex-obsessed manager Jeff Greene (Jeff Garlin), Jeff’s often-angry wife Susie (Susie Essman), and Larry’s father, Nat (Shelley Berman).

Other semi-regular characters include Marty Funkhouser (Bob Einstein) and actors Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen, and Wanda Sykes. The series is heavily improvised, with the actors working with only general scene outlines rather than scripts.

Series Finale:

Episode #120

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: April 7, 2024.

