Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12 Viewer Votes

Is the 12th season of the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show on HBO indeed the end? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Curb Your Enthusiasm is cancelled or renewed for season 13 (in this case, we know season 12 is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 12th season episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm here.

An HBO semi-autobiographical comedy series, the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show stars creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself. The cast also includes Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and Tracey Ullman. The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events.





What do you think? Which season 12 episodes of the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Curb Your Enthusiasm should be ending? Would you have watched a 13th season on HBO?