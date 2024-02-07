Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 13 — Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A semi-autobiographical comedy series airing on the HBO cable network, the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show stars creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself. The cast also includes Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and Tracey Ullman. The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events.



Season 12 Ratings

The 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm averages a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 421,000 viewers. Compared to season 11, that’s down by 43% in the demo and down by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Curb Your Enthusiasm stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Curb Your Enthusiasm is ending, so there won’t be a 13th season. Could the characters return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don't have to wonder about the future of Curb Your Enthusiasm. HBO has announced that season 12 is the end. Could Larry and his friends return someday?



