Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 11 Ratings

At this point, it seems a little silly to wonder if Curb Your Enthusiasm will be cancelled or renewed by HBO. Larry David seems to have a standing greenlight with the cable channel so, if he wants to make a 12th season, they will take it. Will he want to make more? Stay tuned.

A semi-autobiographical comedy series, the Curb Your Enthusiasm TV show stars creator David as an over-the-top version of himself. The cast also includes Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove, Ted Danson, and Richard Lewis. The series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 421,000 viewers.

For comparisons: Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 421,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM).



