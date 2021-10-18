Hightown: Season Two Viewer Votes

Can Jackie keep it together in the second season of the Hightown TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Hightown is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Hightown here.

A Starz crime drama series, the Hightown TV show stars Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood. Tonya Glanz and Imani Lewis recur while second season guests include Luis Guzmán, Jona Xiao, Carlos Gómez, Mark Boone Junior, Cecil Blutcher, and Crystal Lee Brown. In the second season, Jackie Quinones (Raymund) has achieved her dream of becoming a real cop and is out to do some good in this world. Thrust immediately into the crime wave of deadly carfentanyl flooding Cape Cod, Jackie is laser-focused on bringing down drug dealer Frankie Cuevas (Nolasco), the man she holds responsible for the death of her best friend, Junior. When Frankie’s cousin Jorge (Guzmán) joins his operation, he introduces a new level of violence and chaos. With disgraced officer Ray Abruzzo (Dale) off the force and mired in depression, Jackie finds a new partner in Leslie (Glanz), the only other female on the force. Through it all, Jackie must walk the tightrope of sobriety as she struggles to stay above an ocean of secrets, betrayal and the shame and failure of her past.





