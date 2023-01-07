BMF: Season Two Viewer Votes

Meech and Terry must work out their differences in the second season of the BMF TV show on Starz. As we all know, Nielsen ratings play a big role in determining whether a TV show like BMF is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of BMF here.

A Starz crime drama series, the BMF TV show was inspired by a true story and stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, with Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Snoop Dogg, Leslie Jones, Christine Horn, Sydney Mitchell, Rayan Lawrence, and Serayah in recurring roles. Mo’Nique and Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee guest. The story chronicles the unconventional journey to success of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late ’80s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the country: Black Mafia Family. Rooted in family, loyalty, and brotherhood, the story explores the brothers’ complex relationships with their parents, Charles Flenory (Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory (White), who seek counsel from their spiritual advisor, Pastor Swift (Dogg). The season finds Meech and Terry at odds. Meech wants to expand the business beyond Detroit, while Terry is focused on school and launching a legitimate car-ride service with his Pops. But as the season unfolds, the streets implode and the brothers reunite. Our heroes risk losing everything as they seek to become stronger than ever and strategically execute a new vision for themselves and their business. Along the way, they form an alliance with Goldie (Mo’Nique), a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner, who helps Meech lay the groundwork for his future. Expanding beyond Detroit to Lansing, Ohio and even the South, the brothers face nearly insurmountable obstacles, are confronted with a shocking discovery about a member of their own crew, and battle for every inch of territory..





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the BMF TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between?