A Starz comedy, the Run the World TV series was created by Leigh Davenport and stars Amber Stevens West, Andrea Bordeaux, Bresha Webb, Corbin Reid, Stephen Bishop, Tosin Morohunfola, Erika Alexander, Nick Sagar, and Jay Walker, with Tonya Pinkins guesting. The show follows a group of Black women — vibrant, fiercely loyal best friends — who work, live, and play in Harlem as they strive for “world domination”. Whitney Green (West) is a perfectionist who almost always plays by the rules. An audacious romantic, Ella McFair (Bordeaux) is figuring out what she truly wants both personally and professionally. Renee Ross (Webb) is the vivacious, soon-to-be-divorced diva with a seemingly thriving career while Sondi Hill (Reid) is an erudite professional who begins to reevaluate both her career and personal priorities. This series revolves around enviable friendships and a group of ladies who are not just surviving but thriving together..





