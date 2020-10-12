How heavy weighs the head that wears the queen’s crown in the second season of The Spanish Princess TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Spanish Princess is cancelled or renewed for season three (in this case, we know season two is the end). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of The Spanish Princess here.

A Starz historical drama series, The Spanish Princess TV show stars Charlotte Hope, Ruairi O’Connor, Stephanie Levi-John, Georgie Henley, Laura Carmichael, Ray Stevenson, Sai Bennett, Andrew Buchan, and Peter Egan. The second season continues the story of Queen Catherine (Hope) and Henry VIII (O’Connor). Presiding over the most glamorous court in Europe and beloved by their people, together they create an England that is proud, confident, and strong enough to withstand threats from abroad. Catherine’s struggle to produce an heir places her marriage and position in the court at risk, and she is haunted by her choices from the past. Despite proving herself a politician, a diplomat, a national inspiration, and even a military commander, Catherine must battle to save her love with the King and to preserve the peace and prosperity of their reign.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of The Spanish Princess TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Would you have watched a third season of The Spanish Princess on Starz? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.