The Spanish Princess: Season Two Premiere Date Set by Starz

“I will never stop fighting.” Starz just released the premiere date and a new trailer for season two of The Spanish Princess.

The historical drama chronicles the life of Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of England’s King Henry VIII. The cast includes Charlotte Hope, Stephanie Levi-John, Angus Imrie, Harriet Walter, Laura Carmichael, Ruairi O’Connor, Georgie Henley, Elliot Cowan, and Alexandra Moen.

Season two of The Spanish Princess premieres on Starz on October 11th.

Take a sneak peek below:

What do you think? Have you seen The Spanish Princess? Will you watch season two?