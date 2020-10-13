Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Starz cable channel, The Spanish Princess TV show stars Charlotte Hope, Ruairi O’Connor, Stephanie Levi-John, Georgie Henley, Laura Carmichael, Ray Stevenson, Sai Bennett, Andrew Buchan, and Peter Egan. The second season continues the story of Queen Catherine (Hope) and Henry VIII (O’Connor). Presiding over the most glamorous court in Europe and beloved by their people, together they create an England that is proud, confident, and strong enough to withstand threats from abroad. Catherine’s struggle to produce an heir places her marriage and position in the court at risk, and she is haunted by her choices from the past. Despite proving herself a politician, a diplomat, a national inspiration, and even a military commander, Catherine must battle to save her love with the King and to preserve the peace and prosperity of their reign.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of The Spanish Princess averages a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 252,000 viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 33% in the demo and down by 47% in viewership. Find out how The Spanish Princess stacks up against other Starz TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Spanish Princess is ending so there won’t be a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Starz will cancel or renew The Spanish Princess for season three. The cable channel has announced that season two is the end so, since this show is based on history, presumably there is no more story to tell. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Spanish Princess cancellation or renewal news.



