Which member of the Monreaux family will come out on top? Has the Filthy Rich TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Filthy Rich TV show stars Kim Cattrall, Corey Cott, Olivia Macklin, Aubrey Dollar, Melia Kreiling, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Steve Harris, Aaron Lazar, and Gerald McRaney. The Monreaux clan is a mega-rich Southern family that’s famous for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, patriarch Eugene (McRaney) dies in a plane crash. His wife, Margaret (Cattrall), is left to take charge of the family business and is seen as a bigger-than-life leader to the religious and Southern communities. Eugene’s apparent death greatly impacts Margaret and the two adult Monreaux children but the whole clan’s lives are thrown into turmoil when it’s revealed that Eugene has named three illegitimate kids in his will. With plenty of plot twists and turns — mixed in with lies, deceit, and shade from every direction — this is a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Filthy Rich averages a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.02 million viewers. Find out how Filthy Rich stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 23, 2020, Filthy Rich has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Filthy Rich for season two? The network has had a hard time establishing new drama series so, I have no doubt that FOX executives will give this show every chance to succeed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Filthy Rich cancellation or renewal news.



