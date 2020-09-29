Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Family Guy stars voice actors Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir. The series follows stereotypical sitcom dad Peter Griffin (MacFarlane). Overweight and a bit dim, Peter is close to his family but is also a heavy drinker. A piano teacher, wife Lois (Borstein) is a stay-at-home mother and usually ends up being the impatient voice of reason. An outcast at school, 18-year-old Meg (Kunis) is the family’s preferred dumping ground. Overweight like his dad, 13-year-old Chris (Green) is socially awkward and clueless, especially when it comes to the opposite sex. The baby of the family, one-year-old Stewie (MacFarlane) is diabolically clever, if sexually confused. Rounding out the Griffin family is their talking dog, Brian (MacFarlane). A ladies’ “man” who is particularly devoted to Lois, Brian is about one step away from AA.



Season 18 Ratings

The 18th season of Family Guy averages a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.86 million viewers. Compared to season 17, that’s down by 1% in the demo and up by 3% in viewership. Find out how Family Guy stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Family Guy has been renewed for a 19th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about Family Guy being cancelled for a while since the network has already renewed the Sunday night series for season 19 (2021-22) and season 20 (2022-23). I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Family Guy cancellation or renewal news.



