Matlock, Georgie & Mandy, Watson, Poppa’s House, Hollywood Squares: CBS Announces New 2024-25 Series

CBS has announced its full 2024-25 primetime schedule. The network has plenty of returning shows but has found timeslots for eight new ones. As has become commonplace, several of these new shows will seem a little familiar.

The previously announced Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (newly titled Young Sheldon spin-off), Matlock (reboot of the 1986-95 legal drama), NCIS: Origins (NCIS prequel), Poppa’s House, The Summit, and Watson (based on Sherlock Holmes characters) will be joined by newly ordered Hollywood Squares (reboot of the classic game show). In addition, CBS has ordered Sheriff Country (a Fire Country spin-off) for the 2025-26 season.

Here’s more information about each of the new shows from CBS:

THE NEW FALL DRAMAS:

NCIS: ORIGINS (Monday, 10:00-11:00 PM)

NCIS: ORIGINS follows a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) in 1991, years prior to the events of NCIS, and is narrated by Mark Harmon. In the series, Gibbs starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office where he forges his place on a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

NCIS: ORIGINS stars Austin Stowell as young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Kyle Schmid as Mike Franks, Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez, Tyla Abercrumbie as Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan and Diany Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland. Flagship series star Mark Harmon will narrate and executive produce. In addition to Harmon, Sean Harmon, David J. North and Gina Lucita Monreal will executive produce, with North and Monreal co-writing the premiere episode and serving as co-showrunners. Niels Arden Oplev will executive produce and direct the pilot. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

MATLOCK (Thursday, 9:00-10:00 PM)

MATLOCK stars Kathy Bates as the brilliant septuagenarian Madeline “Matty” Matlock, who, after achieving success in her younger years, decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, while Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. Matty works alongside the firm’s younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis) – as she endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world. MATLOCK is a reimagining of the classic television series of the same name.

MATLOCK stars Kathy Bates as Madeline “Matty” Matlock, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Bates, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will and Kat Coiro are executive producers. Coiro directed the pilot from a script written by Urman. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

NEW FALL COMEDIES:

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE (Thursday, 8:00-8:30 PM)

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, the sequel to YOUNG SHELDON, follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.

GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE stars Montana Jordan as Georgie and Emily Osment as Mandy. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland will serve as executive producers of the series, from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

POPPA’S HOUSE (Monday, 8:30-9:00 PM)

POPPA’S HOUSE, starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., features Wayans as legendary talk radio host and happily divorced “Poppa” who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host (Essence Atkins) is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son (Damon Wayans Jr.), a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

POPPA’S HOUSE stars Damon Wayans as Poppa, Damon Wayans Jr. as Damon, Essence Atkins as Ivy and Tetona Jackson as Nina. The Wayans and Dean Lorey are executive producers. Andy Ackerman directed the pilot from a script written by Kevin Hench and Wayans. The series is produced by CBS Studios.



NEW ALTERNATIVE SERIES:

THE SUMMIT (Wednesday, 9:30-11:00 PM)

THE SUMMIT, hosted by Manu Bennett, follows 16 strangers embarking on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the treacherous New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a distant, towering mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group must traverse an exhausting distance in just 14 days in order to win the cash they are carrying. But not everyone will make it, as these strangers must work together to tackle the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak. Tracking them along this journey is the “Mountain’s Keeper” who will surprise the trekkers with brutal twists and force decisions that complicate an already grueling ascent. Morals and relationships will be tested when they must decide what to do if someone falls behind – because if the group fails to reach THE SUMMIT in time, all the prize money will be lost.

THE SUMMIT is produced by Endemol Shine North America. Kevin Lee, Tina Nicotera and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman are executive producers. The series is based on a format by Endemol Shine Australia and Nine.



HOLLYWOOD SQUARES (Wednesday Beginning in January, 10:00-11:00 PM)

HOLLYWOOD SQUARES, starring Drew Barrymore, is a classic game show in which two contestants play tic-tac-toe to win money and prizes. The “board” for the game is a vertical stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity seated at a desk and facing the contestants. The celebrities are asked questions and the contestants judge the legitimacy of their answers to win the game. Award-winning actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore will take her place as the famed “center square” answering questions for the contestants.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARES is produced by Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment and Drew Barrymore and Flower Films.

NEW DRAMA FOR MIDSEASON:



WATSON (Premieres Sunday Mid-Season, 10:00-11:00 PM)

WATSON takes place seven months after the death of the titular character’s friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty. Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Watson is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries.

WATSON stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce. Additional executive producers include Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

NEW DRAMA FOR 2025-2026 BROADCAST SEASON:

SHERIFF COUNTRYSHERIFF COUNTRY stars Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of FIRE COUNTRY), who investigates criminal activity as she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater while contending with her ex-con father and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. SHERIFF COUNTRY is an expansion of the universe of the hit drama series FIRE COUNTRY.

The SHERIFF COUNTRY initial episode is being written by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater with story by Phelan, Rater and Max Thieriot. Executive producers are Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, and Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for JBTV. The series is produced by CBS Studios.