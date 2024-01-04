Watson: CBS Orders Medical Drama Series Starring Morris Chestnut

Watson is headed to CBS. The network has ordered the new medical drama for the 2024-2025 television season.

Starring Morris Chestnut, the series will offer a new take on the character from the world of Sherlock Holmes. Viewers will see Watson take on the infamous Moriarty. CBS revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“CBS today announced the straight to series drama order for WATSON, starring Morris Chestnut, from CBS Studios for the 2024-2025 broadcast season. “We are thrilled to feature such a beloved character from the world of Sherlock Holmes at the center of this series and have it brought to life by Morris Chestnut in a fresh and unexpected take on the immortal doctor,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Craig Sweeny’s bold new vision for the complex Dr. Watson deftly interweaves rich character storytelling with edge-of-your-seat medical mysteries.” In WATSON, a year after the death of his friend and partner Sherlock Holmes at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson’s old life isn’t done with him, though – Moriarty and Watson are set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. WATSON is a medical show with a strong investigative spine, featuring a modern version of one of history’s greatest detectives as he turns his attention from solving crimes to solving medical mysteries. WATSON is produced by CBS Studios. Craig Sweeny (ELEMENTARY, STAR TREK: SECTION 31) wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce. Additional executive producers include Morris Chestnut; Shäron Moalem MD, PhD; and Aaron Kaplan and Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode.”

The premiere date for Watson will be announced later.

