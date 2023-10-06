Chucky: Season Three Ratings



The Chucky and Child’s Play franchise has been around for 35 years, and the current incarnation is a TV series that is simulcast on Syfy and USA Network. Episodes essentially get double the ratings by airing on two channels. Will the numbers be enough? Will Chucky be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy and horror series, the Chucky TV show stars Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brad Dourif, Devon Sewa, Jennifer Tilly, and Lara Jean Chorostecki. In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll is purchased at a suburban yard sale by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be Chucky (Dourif), a doll holding the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer. Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey, seeking to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. In season three, Chucky is ensconced within America’s First Family and residing in the White House. Jake, Devon (Arnarson), and Lexy (Lind) work to find a way to get to him while also balancing the pressures of romantic relationships and growing up. Meanwhile, Tiffany (Tilly) faces a looming crisis of her own as the police close in on her for “Jennifer Tilly’s” murderous rampage last season.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Chucky on Syfy averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 224,000 viewers. On USA Network, season two averaged a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 249,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



