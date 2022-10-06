Chucky: Season Two Ratings



The Chucky series is based on a well-known franchise, has performed well in the ratings, and episodes are simulcast on Syfy and USA Network so NBCUniversal is seeing ad revenue from two channels. Is Chucky sure to be renewed for a third season, or could it still be cancelled? Stay tuned.

A dark comedy and horror series, the Chucky TV show stars Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Brad Dourif with Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, and Barbara Alyn Woods in recurring roles. In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and is purchased by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be none other than Chucky (Dourif), a doll that holds the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer. Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible — Jake, Devon (Arnarson), and Lexy (Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, “Jevon” try to make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view them here and here.

For comparisons: Season one of Chucky on Syfy averaged a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 341,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings. On USA Network, the show averaged a 0.12 demo and 312,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are typically renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Chucky TV series on Syfy? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?