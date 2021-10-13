Chucky: Season One Viewer Votes

Will this town survive the first season of the Chucky TV show on Syfy and USA Network? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Chucky is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Chucky here.

A Syfy and USA Network dark comedy and horror series, the Chucky TV show is based on the Child’s Play film franchise. The show stars Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Björgvin Arnarson, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, and Christine Elise McCarthy with Jennifer Tilly, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, and Barbara Alyn Woods recurring. In the story, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage “Good Guy” doll turns up at a suburban yard sale and is purchased by teen Jake Wheeler (Arthur). It turns out to be none other than Chucky (voice of Brad Dourif), a doll that holds the soul of a deceased and vicious serial killer. Soon, everyone in the town must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.





