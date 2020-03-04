Is there too much magic in the fifth season of the The Magicians TV show on Syfy? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Magicians is cancelled or renewed for season six. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of The Magicians here.

A Syfy supernatural drama series, The Magicians stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran and Trevor Einhorn. The series follows a group of friends as they discover their magical abilities and ward off evil creatures who threaten to destroy the magical world they’ve come to know. Last season, magic was saved with Quentin Coldwater giving his life to save his friends and the world. Now, there’s too much magic and, as the excess builds, an apocalypse looms.







3/4/20 update: The Magicians has been cancelled so there won’t be a sixth season.