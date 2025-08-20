Shifting Gears: Season Two of ABC Sitcom to Feature Home Improvement Reunion Episode

Shifting Gears is staging a Home Improvement reunion. Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning will appear alongside former co-star Tim Allen in the season two premiere of the ABC sitcom. Home Improvement aired for eight seasons on ABC.

According to Deadline, details about the roles the trio will play are being kept under wraps, but they will help Allen’s character in Shifting Gears in an unexpected way.

Allen, Kat Dennings, Seann William Scott, Daryl Chill Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis star in the sitcom, which follows Matt (Allen), the stubborn and widowed garage owner specializing in fixing vintage and custom cars, after his daughter moves back home with her kids.

Shifting Gears returns to ABC on October 1st.

What do you think? Do you watch this ABC series? Are you excited to see the Home Improvement reunion?