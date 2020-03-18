Vulture Watch

Does your family enjoy watching the Johnson family? Has the Black-ish TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Black-ish, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, and Jeff Meacham. Wealthy ad executive Dre Johnson (Anderson) and his wife, anesthesiologist Rainbow (Ross), want to give their children the best of life, as well as a strong foundation for a bright future. They’re determined that those will include a strong sense of cultural identity and respect for their past. That’s not always easy in a rapidly changing world.



Season Sixth Ratings

The sixth season of Black-ish is averaging a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.66 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 22% and 19%, respectively. Find out how Black-ish stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 18, 2020, Black-ish has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew Black-ish for season seven? The series is still doing okay and has been sold in syndication so, Disney is making a lot of money from this program. I think it will be renewed, providing the stars and creator want to continue. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Black-ish cancellation or renewal news.



Black-ish Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow the weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Black-ish TV show will be renewed for a seventh season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?