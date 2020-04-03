Vulture Watch

Is it judgment day for Annalise? Has the How to Get Away with Murder TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of How to Get Away with Murder, season seven. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, How to Get Away with Murder stars Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn, and Amirah Vann. The story centers on the world of Middleton University Professor Annalise Keating (Davis). Murder, deception, fear, and guilt bind her to her long-time associates Frank Delfino (Weber), Bonnie Winterbottom (Weil), and her students. As the group struggles to move on with their lives and focus on their clients, their past continues to haunt them. Annalise and her inner circle struggle to keep their secrets from getting exposed. Relationships are fractured, lies spin out of control, and shocking, new mysteries upend their entire lives.



Season Six Ratings

The sixth season of How to Get Away with Murder is averaging a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.33 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 28% and 18%, respectively. Find out how How to Get Away with Murder stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S How to Get Away with Murder is ending so there won’t be a seventh season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We already know that season six is the end but, if there’s an upsurge in the ratings, perhaps the network would consider a spin-off or follow-up of some kind. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on How to Get Away with Murder cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Were you hoping that the How to Get Away with Murder TV show would be renewed for a seventh season? Are you sorry that ABC is ending the series with year six?