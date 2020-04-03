Vulture Watch
Has the How to Get Away with Murder TV show been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season on ABC?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the ABC television network, How to Get Away with Murder stars Viola Davis, Billy Brown, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Karla Souza, Charlie Weber, Liza Weil, Conrad Ricamora, Rome Flynn, and Amirah Vann. The story centers on the world of Middleton University Professor Annalise Keating (Davis). Murder, deception, fear, and guilt bind her to her long-time associates Frank Delfino (Weber), Bonnie Winterbottom (Weil), and her students. As the group struggles to move on with their lives and focus on their clients, their past continues to haunt them. Annalise and her inner circle struggle to keep their secrets from getting exposed. Relationships are fractured, lies spin out of control, and shocking, new mysteries upend their entire lives.
Season Six Ratings
The sixth season of How to Get Away with Murder is averaging a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.33 million viewers. Compared to season five, that’s down by 28% and 18%, respectively. Find out how How to Get Away with Murder stacks up against other ABC TV shows.
Telly’s Take
We already know that season six is the end but, if there’s an upsurge in the ratings, perhaps the network would consider a spin-off or follow-up of some kind. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on How to Get Away with Murder cancellation or renewal news.
What do you think? Were you hoping that the How to Get Away with Murder TV show would be renewed for a seventh season? Are you sorry that ABC is ending the series with year six?
This show deserves a 7th+ season! There is drama, suspense and humor in each episode. The characters are well drawn, the acting is amazing and the writing is outstanding. I’ve watched each episode and, with its cliffhanging endings, eagerly await the next one. I think it’s one of the finest shows on television today. I really hope the show returns for another season!
I would love to see more of HTGAWM …. my favorite show on tv besides Blacklist…. So many twist and turns, so much suspense, love it!!!!!
Yes i’d love to see a season seven for how to get away with murder
I don’t want the show to end. There needs to be a season 7.
Excellent Show and I’m not happy that it ending. This show has so much suspense causing the viewer to think. AWESOME writer and creators, I truly hate to see this show end. Wardrobe for all main actors is amazing especially Tegan and Annalis. Sad to hear this showing is ending and yet looking forward to Season 7. The best show apart from Scandal, excellent writers and creators. Thanks for Awesome 6 seasons.
Dam this show ” How to get away with murder” is amazingly great, and I was looking forward to a season 7, laurel disappears with her child. Emmett was having a heart attack in his office and they were still supposed to end up happy or in jail, so come on give us a 7th season even if you have to make it the last season of the show. but dont leave us like fox did when they cancelled the show Star at season 3 at that I know it left me very upset. Please give us a 7th and… Read more »
The season premiere of HTGAWM’s final season showed why its ending. The writing is horrific. The best writing this show had was only in the first two seasons. This premiere was all over the place and focused too much on Annaliese’s 1,000th bender – something we’ve seen enough of over the years!!
I was extremely disappointed with this episode, and I have a strong feeling I’m going to be extremely disappointed with how this show ends. Last season should have been HTGAWM’s final season.