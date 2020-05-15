How to Get Away with Murder: ABC Series Creator on Possibility of Spin-offs or Reboots

How to Get Away with Murder aired its series finale last night, but is that it for the TV show? Recently, creator Peter Nowalk spoke with Deadline about a possible spin-off for the ABC drama.

The series centers on the world of Middleton University Professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis). Murder, deception, fear, and guilt bind her to her long-time associates Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber), Bonnie Winterbottom (Liza Weil), and her students.

WARNING: SERIES FINALE SPOILERS AHEAD!

In the interview, Nowalk revealed the ending of How to Get Away with Murder was not planned from the beginning:

It was not the ending I always envisioned because I never envisioned one. I only go from season to season. But, last hiatus after season five, I did have this idea that we could play with who killed Annalise but really the answer is no one killed Annalise. The way we could do that is to use [Alfred Enoch] for people to think he was Wes but he’s actually Christopher. The magic of he’s the right age for that to be true and he was available and generous enough to come back and shoot all of this with us. Laurel and Wes had a baby boy, all of that was really random but it just led perfectly to the final twist and really the final scene of the series which felt very satisfying and intriguing and mysterious, but also definitive to me.”

And what about a spin-off? Nowalk says he doesn’t have any plans to continue the ABC TV show, but “never say never”:

That was never the intention when we wrote it. Again, I’m never going to say never. Right now I would love to write about something different. I have a lot of other interests and I think I want to escape the murder role, but never say never. But that was never the intention, it was more really just this idea that Annalise at her core was a teacher and that her legacy lives on. I’ll never say never. Look, if for some reason people wanted it, I would be so excited that it lasted that long, affected people that long, that’s the biggest like compliment a writer could get so I’ll never say never. I love these characters. I’m still thinking about them. I love these actors so much. Right now all we’re thinking about is saying goodbye to them and then also us all wanting to challenge ourselves with new opportunities and maybe in a world that’s not so bleak for a few minutes.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of How to Get Away with Murder? Do you want a spin-off series?