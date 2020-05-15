Menu

Normal People: Season Two; Could the BBC Three and Hulu Series Be Renewed? The Stars Say…

by Jessica Pena,

Photo: Enda Bowe/Hulu

What’s next for Connell and Marianne? Recently, the stars of Normal People spoke with TVInsider about the possibility of a second season for the Hulu/BBC Three TV show.

Based on the novel by Sally Rooney, the drama series is set in Ireland chronicles the up-and-down relationship between the upper class Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and the working class Connell (Paul Mescal).

In the interview, both Mescal and Edgar-Jones revealed they haven’t hear of any plans for a second season of Normal People, but Mescal said he’d love to continue the Huluseries. Watch the entire interview below:

What do you think? Have you seen Normal People? Would you watch a second season?


1
I would to see a second season. Hopefully they end up rogether.

May 15, 2020 6:19 pm
