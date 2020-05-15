Normal People: Season Two; Could the BBC Three and Hulu Series Be Renewed? The Stars Say…

What’s next for Connell and Marianne? Recently, the stars of Normal People spoke with TVInsider about the possibility of a second season for the Hulu/BBC Three TV show.

Based on the novel by Sally Rooney, the drama series is set in Ireland chronicles the up-and-down relationship between the upper class Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and the working class Connell (Paul Mescal).

In the interview, both Mescal and Edgar-Jones revealed they haven’t hear of any plans for a second season of Normal People, but Mescal said he’d love to continue the Huluseries. Watch the entire interview below:

