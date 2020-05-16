Good Girls: Season Four; Watch the NBC Cast Learn About the 2020-21 Renewal

Good news for fans of the Good Girls TV series. NBC just announced they’ve renewed the Sunday night TV show for a fourth season.

The Good Girls drama series centers on three suburban moms who’ve struggled to get by. They hold up the local Fine & Frugal supermarket, but their take far exceeds their expectations and find themselves in deep trouble with the local crime boss. The cast includes Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard.

The third season of Good Girls averaged a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.84 million viewers. Compared to season two, that’s down by 20% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership.

The show’s traditional ratings have never been very good and have declined each year but, the non-linear ratings are seemingly enough to keep getting the series renewed.

Here’s the fourth season press release from NBC, as well as a video of the cast receiving the good news:

NBC has renewed its hit drama “Good Girls” for a fourth season. · “Good Girls” has averaged a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens, with the show’s Feb. 16 season premiere growing to a 3.3 rating in 18-49 and 7.8 million viewers with digital and linear viewing recorded to date. · The show derives 58% of its 35-day 18-49 rating from digital sources and has seen its digital 18-49 viewership grow this season versus last by 50%, making it NBC’s #2 show this season on digital platforms. · The cast includes Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard. · Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs write and executive produce. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces. Mark Wilding also executive produces. · “Good Girls” is produced by Universal Television.

What do you think? Do you watch Good Girls? Will you watch season four of this series on NBC?